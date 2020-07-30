(Des Moines) -- Iowans are urged to be on the lookout for packets of unsolicited seeds that could show up in the mail.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, as well as the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, is warning of a scam across the country where people are receiving suspicious, unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to come from China. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says officials believe the seeds are part of an online ratings scam.
"From a consumer protection standpoint, it's suspected that this is actually what's called a brushing scam, which is all about an online vendor trying to increase their favorable customer reviews," said Naig. "What they do is they steal someone's identity and create an online account. They then ship an unsolicited product -- in this case it's seeds -- and then they falsify a customer review and it helps increase their sales."
If you have received any unsolicited packages recently, Naig says it's a good idea to go back through your online presence for security.
"You should be looking at your online passwords and those types of things and really pay close attention to that to see if you've got any unexpected or unwanted activity," said Naig.
Naig says the seeds should not be planted under any circumstances.
"There's no reason to believe yet that there's something amiss here," said Naig. "We are assuming that -- until we know differently -- that those seeds are something that we don't want planted in the state of Iowa. We've seen all shapes and sizes and matter of seeds. We'd like to get those seeds in our possession. We're working with USDA to have them looked at and try to identify what they are and see if there are any risks from an invasive species or a noxious weed standpoint."
IDALS is asking anyone who receives unlabeled seeds from an unknown origin to retain the original package and to call (515) 281-5321.
"We're asking that folks do not dispose of them on their own, because those things could end up still being distributed in the environment," said Naig. "We want to prevent that."
More information on the scam can be found on the USDA's website. Mike Naig was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear his full interview below.