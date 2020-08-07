(KMAland) -- The month of August is a time to celebrate the soybean industry.
Soybean Month in Iowa has been proclaimed by Governor Kim Reynolds recognizing the industry’s positive contributions to human health, quality of life and the economy. Aaron Putze is director of information and education with the Iowa Soybean Association.
“It means bringing attention to the soybean industry in Iowa, and most importantly, the soybean farmer,” Putze said. “They are really driven to deliver an exceptional, quality product. It’s a soybean that is really the envy of the world in terms of its quality, reliability of what they do to the global marketplace, and it’s also a reminder of just how available and prevalent soybeans are for consumers.”
Putze says the uses derived from soybeans are nearly limitless.
“You know it really is amazing when you take a step back and think about the use of soybeans and the role it plays in our daily lives,” he said. “Whether it’s powering our diesel engines out there through biodiesel, the new uses being created like soy-based asphalt, and whether it’s just when you take a trip to the ballpark. It’s used in the oil that is used to prepare your foods, and also the seating and composite material that goes into the stadium. Really, soybeans are just so a part of our life that we have a tendency to take it for granted.”
According to the Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa farmers play a critical role in soybean success, producing more than 500 million bushels of soybeans annually – roughly 14 percent of total U.S. output – valued at nearly $4.5 billion.
For a list of different ways to help celebrate Soybean Month in Iowa, visit the Iowa Soybean Association’s website: www.iasoybeans.com.