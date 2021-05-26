(KMAland) -- Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says many farmers in the state wrapped up planting over the last week.
As of Sunday, the weekly Crop Progress Report shows planting of Iowa’s expected corn crop nearly complete at 97%, two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Corn emergence reached 75%, five days ahead of normal. Iowa’s first corn condition rating of the season showed 0% very poor, 1% poor, 21% fair, 64% good and 14% excellent.
The report also says 89% of the soybean crop has been planted in Iowa, 15 days ahead of normal. Soybeans emerged jumped 29 percentage points during the week to 53%, nine days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in south central and southeast Iowa still have at least 20% of their soybean crop to plant but some areas may need a few days to dry out enough to allow field work to resume.
USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey provides a detailed look at corn planting nationally.
“Among the major Midwestern production states, there is only one state with more than 20 percent of the acreage left to plant. That is Ohio at 76% planted,” said Rippey. “But even there, that is ahead of the five-year average of 58%. All in all, a pretty smooth planting season for corn.”
Rippey adds national soybean planting progress is also ahead of schedule.
“Looking at all of the 18 major production states, only one has not reached the 50% mark on planting and that is Missouri,” said Rippey. “Missouri is actually ahead of schedule at 44% planted. The five-year average is 42% because a lot of the acreage is double cropped behind winter wheat.”
In Iowa, 96% of the oat crop has emerged and 8% of oats have headed. Iowa’s oat condition rated 62% good to excellent. Six percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. Iowa’s hay condition rating rose to 59% good to excellent. Pasture condition improved to 49% good to excellent. Warmer temperatures and rain have promoted good pasture and hay growth.
Overall, livestock conditions are good, however, some producers reported muddy feedlots. Some cows and calves have been turned out on grass.