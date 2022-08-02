(Des Moines) -- Iowa's corn and soybean crop remains slightly behind average in development, while the quality of both have also declined.
The latest crop progress report for the state says corn silking or beyond was 87%, which is two days behind last year and the five-year average. Thirty percent of corn has reached dough stage, while 1% has reached the dent stage -- six days behind last year and three days behind average. Soybeans also remain slightly behind average with 52% setting pods, which is six days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says a later planting date has contributed to later development. He says overall, crops are still looking good despite a hot and dry July.
"The crop is looking relatively well in terms of the drier parts of the state," said Glisan. "We've had those timely rainfalls -- those million dollar rainfalls -- that hold the crop through these drier times. They're doing well. We were planted late, but we caught up in June when we had a stretch of warmer days. In corn, pollen and tasseling is happening. Beans are blooming and setting pods. That moisture stress and that heat stress we've seen in the drier parts of the state does produce a stress on those crops, but we've been held on by those timely rainfalls."
The latest drought monitor shows portions of southwest Iowa in the abnormally dry category, while areas of northwest Iowa are in extreme drought. Topsoil moisture statewide is listed as 17% very short, 32% short and 50% adequate. Glisan says dry conditions across the state continue, but that does come with one silver lining: less severe weather.
"If we don't have thunderstorms -- which drive our rainfall during the warm season -- we don't get severe weather, but we also expand drought," said Glisan. "That's what we've seen: drier conditions expanding across the state. We saw a similar pattern last year at this time. Drought was more pervasive across the northern two-thirds of the state, but a lack of thunderstorm activity tamps down on that severe weather."
Southwest Iowa is expected to see one of its hottest weeks of the year this week, with heat indices in the triple digits. Glisan says early models for August indicate the heat could be here to stay for the month.
"We're currently stuck in the third year of La Nina," said Glisan. "That's the cold phase of a sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that shifts thunderstorm activity further west, and it impacts where our storm track sets up. If we look at the handful of years that this has occurred since 1950, we've had a dry signal set in and that's what we're currently seeing. Hopefully, something in the large-scale atmosphere will jostle it, shake things up and then we'll shift towards what we expect in August or maybe get more rainfall as we need and get into the harvest season."
While rainfall in southwest Iowa has been hard to come by, other areas of the country have been inundated with flooding. In Kentucky, more than three dozen people have died in widespread flooding, while one man was killed in flash flooding in the St. Louis metro area. Glisan says dry soils are still prone to flooding and flash flooding this time of year if the rain is intense.
"Even in very dry soils, if you were to get a very rapid onset downdraft with rainfall with a 2-3 inch rainfall rates over one or two hours, that rain doesn't have the ability to soak in," said Glisan. "It just runs off, so it perpetuates those drier conditions. We're seeing those higher intensity events more often on a smaller scale. So we're not spreading that rainfall over time and over a larger spatial scale, hence you get those devastating floods."
Glisan made his comments during an interview on KMA's Morning Line program last week. You can hear the full interview below.