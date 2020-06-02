(KMAland) -- Iowa farmers are closing in on the end of planting, according to the USDA.
The latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report says last week had 2.7 days suitable for field work, due to rain throughout the state. The National Agricultural Statistics Service says warmer temperatures across the state have advanced crop development. Melissa Couch with USDA says all but 2% of the state's corn crop is in the ground.
"Iowa farmers have planted 98% of the expected corn crop, 2 weeks ahead of last year and 1 week
ahead of the 5-year average," said Couch. "Corn emergence was at 93%, almost 3 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average."
For the corn that has already emerged, the report says corn condition rates 85% good-to-excellent. For soybeans, Couch says farmers planted 3% more than last week.
"The soybean crop moved to 95% planted, 3 weeks ahead of last year and over 2 weeks ahead of the
average," said Couch. "Seventy-six percent of the soybean crop has emerged, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5-year average."
Soybean condition rates at 81% good-to-excellent. The USDA also notes the state's first cutting of alfalfa hay is 16% completed, which is five days ahead of last year.
You can view the full report below.