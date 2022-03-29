(Des Moines) -- State officials have confirmed two more outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in commercial poultry flocks in Iowa.
State Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig announced Tuesday that a commercial egg-laying chicken flock of 1.5 million birds in Guthrie County and a commercial turkey flock of 28,000 in Hamilton County are now the eighth and ninth confirmed outbreaks of the virus that primarily affects birds. Naig says the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is working closely with the USDA and affected producers to dispose of the infected flocks. He says producers are eligible for indemnification payments from USDA for the destroyed birds, as well as disposal costs, but that amount does not cover the value of the bird.
"These payments do not make a producer whole," said Naig. "This is a devastating event for a livestock producer. Financially, it's difficult. And of course, the stress of managing through this situation. We're appreciative of the support and the dollars help with the response, but it's far from making a producer whole."
Once a flock is suspected of having HPAI, state officials adhere to strict testing and isolation protocols to determine the extent of the outbreak. Naig says the state's response is in line with federal guidelines and is designed to limit the economic impact of the disease.
"What we're trying to do is prevent the spread, prevent further impact on our farmers, but ultimately also try to minimize impact on consumers," said Naig. "It's so important that we try to be very, very aggressive in containing and eradicating this virus. That's what we're focused on. There has been an economic impact, but it's too soon to be able to put a number to that. Certainly, we're hopeful that we can curtail this as we get further into the spring."
Currently, all of the confirmed outbreaks came from contact between a wild bird -- where the virus is prevalent -- with a domestic bird. State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand says the department continues to monitor wild bird migration, which has an impact on spread.
"There's some days where there's a lot of movement, and then when it gets cold there's a little bit of a stall out," said Kaisand. "Even some days there's movements in different directions. We're all hopeful that it moves through quickly and we get to warmer weather. It all depends on the weather and how quickly they move."
Iowa currently ranks first in the nation for egg production and processing and leads the country in poultry slaughter. Naig says USDA officials are working with international trading partners, who may have different restrictions on accepting meat and eggs from states with confirmed HPAI cases.
"Some will only look at states that have or don't have confirmed cases," said Naig. "Others will look within states and look at the counties that are impacted versus others. It really does depend on that trading relationship and how that country views it. This is an important role for USDA. There are teams of people within USDA that work exclusively on trade. This is very much in their purview and we are talking with them closely."
USDA has confirmed outbreaks in nearly 15.5 million commercial domestic birds during the current outbreak of HPAI.