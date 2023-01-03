(KMAland) -- Winter is a great time for landowners to look at the overall health of trees on their property.
That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources District Forester Lindsey Barney, who assists landowners in western Iowa with health and management practices related to forests. Barney says winter is a great time for timber owners to look at thinning out trees.
"A lot of our forest resources need to be periodically thinned because we don't have the natural disturbances that would have kept them somewhat regulated," said Barney. "We actually do thinning to promote healthy forests. It helps them grow faster. It helps them be more productive. It helps them resist disease pressure."
Barney says cooler temperatures in the winter help ease pressures on the trees that are left standing after thinning operations.
"Winter is an excellent time to do that because most of the insects and disease that we have problems with are not active then," said Barney. "If we fell trees intentionally, we're not spreading disease, and we're also not disrupting bird habitats or endangered bat habitat, which is also a consideration."
Additionally, Barney says winter is a good time to start making plans for pruning trees and shrubs, whether you have one tree or a whole forest.
"Generally, we try to have folks do winter pruning just to avoid mostly fungal pathogens that are transported by insects," said Barney. "What I tell folks is to shoot for late February. If you prune then, soon at the end of February or early March, the sap starts flowing. As soon as the sap flows, you'll have wound closure, which helps the tree heal itself. If you did your pruning right, you shouldn't see a terrible scar there for very long."
Barney says district foresters throughout Iowa are also busy helping landowners wishing to sell timber. She says Iowa's top-selling timber species is Black Walnut.
"We can help the landowner go through the planning process for a timber sale, which usually involves looking at the timber stand itself, seeing if it's ready for a sale and all of the administrative work that's involved with setting the sale up -- a consulting forester is really good at that," said Barney. "After the sale is done, we work with the landowner to help them rehabilitate the forest when it's done, because a lot of times -- especially walnut -- it can't regrow on the same site, especially if it's growing in shade. We have to do some things to a stand after a sale to make sure walnut can regrow again."
Barney made her comments on the latest edition of "Outdoors in KMAland" on KMA. You can hear the full program below.