(KMAland) -- A group of specialists will soon kick off an initiative to help answer key questions regarding the development of drought in western Iowa.
With most of western Iowa experiencing excessively dry conditions, ISU Extension and Outreach is partnering with USDA and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to offer a series of webinars on Thursdays. The first event is this week on July 30th.
ISU Extension field agronomist Meaghan Anderson says the latest U.S. Drought Monitor showed more than half of Iowa is considered “abnormally dry” and nearly 40 percent of the state is in moderate to severe drought.
“We have kind of an ever-standing drought area in the west-central portion of the state, as well as some in northwest Iowa,” Anderson said. “We realize the timing of this and how important it is for our crop production that we get rain this time of year. We felt it would be a good idea to have some discussion about management practices and considerations for those who are in that drought area.”
Topics during the webinars include a general weather update, drought monitor updates, pasture and hay shortages, preparing for silage and nitrates, yield estimates, and end-of-year considerations related to grain quality and storage. Anderson believes the webinars will provide valuable information for producers.
“I think they will be a great way for everybody to maybe get some of those reminders as to what happens to our crop when drought occurs,” she said. “And, some considerations to what they are going to be wanting to think about as we head toward harvest. Some of those important decisions like if someone has cattle, should they be harvesting their corn for silage or should they take it to yield?”
Presenters will include ISU assistant professor in agronomy Mark Licht, state climatologist Justin Glisan, Dennis Todey of USDA, ISU field agronomist Aaron Saeugling, and ISU grain market specialist Chad Hart.
The webinars run from 1-2 p.m. on July 30, August 6, August 13, and August 20. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Corn Growers Association are sponsoring the series. Registration is free, but is required, and can be done on the ISU Extension website.
For more information, contact Anderson at (319) 331-0058.