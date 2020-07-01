(St. Ansgar) -- A St. Ansgar farmer will be joining the National Corn Growers Association’s leadership team.
The NCGA’s Corn Board recently elected Chris Edgington to become the organization’s first vice president for the next fiscal year, which begins October 1st. Edgington talked with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network on Monday afternoon about his upcoming new role.
“It means I get an opportunity to continue the work I’ve been doing,” Edgington said. “I work on behalf of American farmers, Iowa corn growers and national corn growers. We continue to educate, promote, fight for our business, work on regulations, and try to change policy. We’ll continue to do the things we’ve been doing and get some wins under our belt.”
Edgington says he’s greatly enjoyed all of his years with NCGA.
“I’m in my fourth year with National Corn Growers as a director,” he said. “I was involved with their action teams for five or six years before that as a member of the Iowa Corn promotion board. So, I’ve been involved with NCGA for quite a while. With my last four years as a director, I thought it was a good time for me to make the run to be an officer.”
Edgington raises corn and soybeans along with his dad, brother and son. Chris and his wife, Vanessa, have two children, Alex and Elizabeth. In addition to his row crop operation, he gains insight into livestock through a small business run by his son.
“I’m fortunate to be involved in a multi-generational farm,” Edgington said. “I farm full-time in business with my brother. Our dad is still active, he’s around and engaged. Then my son, Alex, has his own operation and also works with us.”
When Edgington takes on his new role October 1st, several corresponding moves will take place: NCGA President Kevin Ross of Minden, Iowa will become chairman and the current first vice president, John Linder of Ohio, will become NCGA president.