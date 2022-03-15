(Chariton) -- Beef producers from across the state have a chance to learn more about the industry with an upcoming conference in south-central Iowa.
The Iowa Forage and Grassland Council is hosting its annual conference back as an in-person event this year on March 30th at the Iowa State University McNay Research and Demonstration Farm near Chariton. Patrick Wall is a beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and a member of the IFGC. He says they have several presenters lined up, highlighted by Minnesota Agronomist Cody Nelson who deals with cover crops.
"We have a lot of questions that center around cover crops and how to use them in a grazing outfit," said Wall. "A lot of producers say our growing season in Iowa is too short. Well, we've got a producer from Minnesota that's making it work up there. So, he's going to come down and tell us how they make it work with even a longer winter up there."
Other presenters include advancements in hay equipment from John Deere, increasing days of grazing for small and mid-sized cow outfits, carbon programs and a producer panel on cover crops. The event will conclude with a cover crop tour of the McNay Research Farm, which includes a spring and fall-calving beef herd.
"It's a unique herd," said Wall. "It's purebred, but it has been selected for basically one trait for the last 40 years and that's marbling. They have cattle there that grade choice and prime on a regular basis. They've been selecting for it basically for as many generations as I've been around. The program started right before I was a grad student and it's still running today. I've been with Iowa State for just short of a decade, and I was out of grad school for awhile, so they've been at it for a long time. They other side of the McNay Research Farm is obviously the agronomy side. They do cash crops, but then they try to apply a lot of those to the beef herd."
For cow-calf producers, Wall says 2022 could be a good year in the cattle industry.
"The challenges that we're facing in Iowa are minuscule compared to 500 miles west of here," said Wall. "If you look at the drought map, we're not on it to the degree that some of the others have been for quite some time. The main thing I can tell cow-calf producers is just hang on. If you can get through and get some rains, cattle are going to be worth a lot -- as far as feeders go."
Wall says 2022 could prove to be a tipping point in the ongoing push-and-pull between feedlots and packers.
"I guess the big question mark is what are the packers going to do when they run out of cattle?" said Wall. "We've had a surplus of feedlot cattle for quite some time, and they've done their darnedest to make as many dollars per head as they can. Well, the cow herd has relaxed considerably out west. There's just not going to be a supply of cattle moving forward that we've had. How they react to that will be very telling, but the price has to go up if demand goes up, so we'll see how that puts money back in our pockets. It's looking better from a money standpoint, but we need some rain out west to help those producers get back to normal in terms of cow numbers."
Registration for the event is open now and can be accessed by visiting Iowaforage.org. Those wishing to attend can also pay at the door. Wall was a recent guest on the KMA Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.