(KMAland) -- Just a small percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybean crop remains to be harvested.
The weekly Crop Progress Report from USDA on Monday showed Iowa’s corn harvest at 97 percent completion and soybeans at 99 percent. Nationally, the corn harvest reached 95 percent on Sunday, according to USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey.
“Among the 18 production states listed, only four have not reached the 90 percent mark for harvest,” Rippey said. “Those are Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Of those four, only Ohio is behind its five-year average pace. That’s also the slowest state on the list as 79 percent of Ohio’s corn was harvested on November 15th. That compares to the five-year average of 84 percent. That’s even with a 15-percentage point gain over the last week.”
Rippey says the national soybean harvest is now at 96 percent, above the 93 percent five-year average. Five states are 100 percent harvested: Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
“Looking at the Midwestern states only, we see that (soybean) harvest progress has not reached the 95 percent mark in only two states,” Rippey said. “Those are Missouri at 88 percent harvested, and then Ohio as the lone Midwestern state behind average. They had 93 percent of the soybeans harvested on November 15th. There are some soybeans left to harvest, which is typical, as you move into the south and the southeast.”
Iowa’s topsoil moisture condition rated 13 percent very short, 29 percent short, 57 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 34 percent short, 45 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.