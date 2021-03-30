(Des Moines) -- The Iowa House recently passed a bill that expands eligibility for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program.
The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program provides an Iowa tax credit for agricultural asset owners to lease their land, equipment and/or buildings to beginning farmers. House District 21 Republican Representative Tom Moore of Griswold says House File 694 allows the program to reach even more operators and owners.
“On Wednesday, this bill passed the House with a vote of 94-1,” said Moore. “It makes the following changes to the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program: It removes the cap on the number of times an agreement to transfer agricultural assets can be renewed and changes the maximum years for renewed agreements from 10 to 15. It changes the cap for participation in the program to 10 years and limits the number of tax credit certificates to 10. It removes the annual cap of $50,000 for tax credits, and replaces it with a limit on any one agreement to not exceed $50,000 in a year. It also clarifies the definition of an agricultural improvement.”
Moore says the legislation additionally allows standalone buildings to qualify. Previously, farmland had to be a part of the lease.
Applications are processed on a first-come/first-completed bases. Applications will be accepted until August 1st, or until all of the tax credit allocation has been awarded – whichever comes first. The Iowa Finance Authority says completed applications will be given preference over incomplete applications and will be processed first.
The approved House bill now heads to the State Senate for consideration.