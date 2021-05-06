(KMAland) -- The USDA says Iowa farmers have been planting corn and soybeans at a rapid pace this spring.
Planting of corn and soybean crops accelerated during the week ending May 2nd. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey says Iowa growers had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week due to limited precipitation. Other field activities such as applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer were sporadic, due to strong winds.
“Iowa planted a remarkable 49 percent of its intended corn acreage – just within the week – to reach 69 percent overall,” said Rippey. “That puts Iowa well ahead of its five-year average pace of 45 percent.”
With the week’s warmer temperatures, there were scattered reports of corn emerged. Rippey says the planting progress for soybeans was impressive as well.
“We saw at least one-fifth of the intended acreage planted just during the week ending May 2nd in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota,” said Rippey. “The top of that list was Iowa making a huge advance from 6 percent planted a week ago to 43 percent planted by May 2nd.”
Iowa’s 43 percent soybean acreage planted is 12 days ahead of normal. Additionally, 95 percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted, 2 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Statewide 51 percent of the oat crop has emerged, 3 days ahead of average.
Pasture condition rated 41 percent good to excellent. Reports were received of slow growth due to lack of moisture. No livestock problems were reported.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says after a great window of planting opportunities, the state now needs rain – especially in its northern parts.