(KMAland) -- With no Iowa State Fair a lot of events have gone virtual for participants. The 4-H static events that are seen at county fairs are now also a part of the virtual State Fair.
The event will be called the 2020 4-H Show Iowa. This will celebrate the projects such as clothing, communication and other static exhibits.
“Young people who were chosen at the county level will be submitting a picture and a write up explaining what they did and what they learned in their 4-H project. Those will be submitted virtually and then we will have a set of judges who will be evaluating those. We are excited that we are able to provide that opportunity for young people,” Youth Program Specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Jane Hayes-Johnk said.
Different events and projects will be showcased during the week of August 13 through the 23rd. It will be shown online for all families to view with a link still to be determined.
“One of the things that 4-Hers have said is that they are excited that they have another way of sharing their knowledge and what they have learned through the 4-H program,” Hayes-Johnk said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Jane Hayes-Johnk below.