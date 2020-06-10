(Des Moines) — For the first time since World War II, the Iowa State Fair has been postponed.
Members of the State Fair Board met Wednesday and voted 11-2 to postpone the event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater said, “The top priority of the Iowa State Fair has and always will be to protect the health and safety of Fairgoers. While the decision of the Iowa State Fair Board today will certainly come as a disappointment to many, the Board determined that holding a Fair in accordance with current health guidelines related to COVID-19 wasn't feasible.”
Prior to the announcement, Governor Kim Reynolds was asked about the feasibility of holding the State Fair this year. Reynolds says she met with the Fair Board a few weeks ago to update them on public health guidelines.
"They were looking at if they can actually pull off a fair with reduced attendance," said Reynolds. "They were doing their due diligence and gathering the information to provide the fair board members."
Several county fairs in Iowa have already announced plans for slimmed-down schedules this year, with “show-and-go” options for livestock and the cancellation of grandstand events. Reynolds says that has an impact at the state level.
"They will have to continue to take all of that into account," said Reynolds. "You'll have to remember, they've had a lot of participants that typically make up the Iowa State Fair that have already cancelled. Those are some of the things that they will have to work through when they meet as a board."
The State Fair typically draws over 1 million people to Des Moines over its 11 days each year. Reynolds says the board weighed all options before making a decision.
"I stand by whatever decision they make," said Reynolds. "They've really been thoughtful in taking their time, they've not rushed this decision. They are giving Iowa and Iowans an opportunity to respond so they could wait as late as possible to see where we were at in a very evolving and rapidly changing environment to make those decisions. So, I appreciate them really taking the time to do that."
The State Fair is scheduled to resume August 12-22, 2021. The State Fair Board says it’s evaluating options to still hold 4-H and FFA youth livestock shows in some capacity.