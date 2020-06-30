(Steamboat Rock) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state will use $7 million of its federal COVID-19 relief money to help bolster the renewable fuels industry in the state.
At a press conference Tuesday in Steamboat Rock, Reynolds announced that the state will set aside $7 million of its $1.25 billion received from the federal government for COVID-19 relief to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program. The federal money is in addition to $3 million from the state. The program provides cost-share grants to help retailers update their equipment to include higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel in their pumps.
"This has been a very successful cost-sharing program," said Reynolds. "It's helped retailers of fuel upgrade their infrastructure to sell renewable fuels. By adding these federal relief dollars to the renewable fuels infrastructure, we really hope to help the biofuels industry bounce back more quickly because of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the industry, plus a couple other years with declining markets. This is hopefully another step forward to help them regain some of that market share."
Reynolds made the announcement shortly before signing Senate File 2403 into law. The bill passed unanimously in the legislature in early June and extends fuel tax differentials for E15 and higher blends, as well as B11 and higher biodiesel blends.
"It's going to make higher blend biofuels even cheaper at the pump, making it an even more appealing option for consumers that will drive demand for homegrown renewable fuels, which again is good for Iowans, our farmers and of course our Iowa biofuels industry," said Reynolds.
State Senator Randy Feenstra -- a Republican from Hull -- sponsored the bill in the senate. He says the bill also bumps the minimum ethanol blend for the lower tax rate from E10 to E15 to encourage more use of higher blends of ethanol.
"It pushes consumption in our state," said Feenstra. "It pushes ethanol, it pushes biodiesel to have more consumption for the drivers and people that use it. This is what has to happen around the country."
Feenstra says more work needs to be done to push renewable fuel consumption in the state and nationwide.
"We've got to continue to work hard with the ethanol and biodiesel industries to make sure that they get a stronger footing in this state and in this country," said Feenstra. "It is the crux of our agriculture economy in Iowa."
The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says E10 and higher blends make up nearly 90% of sales of gasoline, while B11 and higher blends represent 57% of sales of diesel fuel in 2019.