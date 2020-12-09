(Washington, D.C.) -- The 30th U.S. Secretary of Agriculture now appears poised to be nominated to be the 32nd according to numerous reports.
Former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack appears to be President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for a second stint at the department, according to several Biden sources. Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley reacted to reports of the impending choice of the fellow Iowan early Tuesday.
“I like what Vilsack did as Secretary of Agriculture for eight-years…and if he was in for another four-years, it’d be ok with me. I’d be glad, if he wants me to, to speak for him before the Agriculture Committee.”
Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and now head of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, campaigned for Biden during the Iowa caucuses.
Republican Grassley says he and Vilsack were last together in the state over the summer.
“I’ve always had a good working relationship with Vilsack…and the event I was with him in August, was…we had a USMCA event in August, in Iowa…and he and I held a news conference, together.”
Biden had also considered Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge for USDA but is now poised to nominate her to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in a nod to the Black community and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. Fudge would have been the first African American to head USDA.
Her loss in the House may further narrow at least temporarily, an already razor-thin working majority for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine can call a special election to fill Fudge’s slot, but state law specifies no timeframe for doing so.