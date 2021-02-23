(Washington, D.C.) — Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack has been confirmed by the Senate to once again serve as the U.S. Agriculture Secretary.
Vilsack was confirmed by a 92-7 vote. Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley — as well as Independent Bernie Sanders — were among the seven dissenting votes. Vilsack served as the head of the USDA for eight years in the Obama Administration and has worked with the U.S. Dairy Export Council since leaving public service. Speaking at a confirmation hearing earlier this month, Vilsack told the Senate Ag Committee that there is a lot of work to be done in ag.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with you the committee – if confirmed – with state and local leaders, the private sector, philanthropic sector, and the hardworking and dedicated team at USDA to make a brighter a better future possible in rural America,” Vilsack said. “For farmers, ranchers, producers, and those who live, work and raise their families in rural communities.”
Vilsack was introduced at the hearing by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who spoke highly of Vilsack’s work in agriculture.
“I have a long relationship with Secretary Vilsack,” Grassley said. “I can’t think of a single quarrel that I’ve had with Governor Vilsack. I know that he knows agriculture very well. He knows the importance of maintaining the institution of the family farm. We have 88,000 of them in Iowa.”
Vilsack will be tasked with leading ag policy at the federal level, which includes biofuels issues. When asked about the biofuels industry by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Vilsack lauded President Biden’s commitment to advance biofuels that he made while campaigning. Like Grassley, Ernst is pleased Vilsack brings an Iowa focus to the position.
“For Senator Grassley and I, you bring a unique perspective being from Iowa,” Ernst said. “It is my hope that if you are confirmed to this position again that you will stand firm for our farmers and ranchers in Iowa as you work to implement the new policies of this new administration.”
Vilsack served as governor of Iowa from 1999-2007 and was the first Democratic governor in the state since Robert Fulton in the late 1960s.