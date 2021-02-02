(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Soybean Association annually presents leadership awards to individuals and organizations in recognition of outstanding work on behalf of Iowa soybean farmers and the farming profession. The 2021 recipients were announced last week.
The 2021 ISA Leadership Award recipients are as follows:
Legacy of Leadership: Ron Heck, Perry
Rising Star: Kollyn Lentz, Plainfield
New Leader: Ethan Crow, Marshalltown
Innovator in Production Research: Mike Coleman, Humboldt
Environmental Leader: Mark Schleisman, Lake City
Friend of the Iowa Soybean Farmer Award: Duane Murley, Rockwell City
Advocate for Iowa Agriculture: Shannon Latham, Sheffield
Policy Champion: Hubert Hagemann, Carroll
Iowa Soybean Association President Jeff Jorgenson tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network the success of Iowa’s soybean industry wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding commitment of farmers and industry professionals.
“There’s times we’ve all said that agriculture is one of those things we do a lot of really good things and we’re okay not having the credit taken for it. That’s okay by a lot of farmers,” Jorgenson said. “So, this is just more of a recognition of those folks that are really going to task and doing some good things for farming.”
Jorgenson says recipients are recognized each year during ISA’s Annual Awards Banquet in Des Moines, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ISA Leadership Awards were announced virtually on the association’s Facebook page. Each recipient was highlighted through a short video detailing their contributions to the industry.
“The staff did a really good job of getting this out,” Jorgenson said. “We did the best we could and we thought it went really well. You have to bend and make it work and I think we did. We had the same number of awards that we gave out, but we just had to do it in a little different format.”
To view the video presentations for each award recipient, visit the Iowa Soybean Association’s website.