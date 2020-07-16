(Ames) -- An upcoming Iowa Beef Center event will cover topics for feedlot managers.
The 2020 Beef Feedlot Short Course will be held August 11-13 at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center in Ames. Iowa State Extension beef specialist Erika Lundy says the event will optimize participant learning through exposure to new technology.
“This will be the fourth year we’re hosting our feedlot short course,” Lundy said. “Our goal with this is to create an event for feedlot producers and others involved in the feedlot industry to have the opportunity to have some hands on and classroom learning experiences to really get them exposed to some of the new research and best management practices going on in the feedlot industry.”
The beef feedlot short course will follow State of Iowa and Iowa State University guidelines to ensure health and safety of all participants including implementing safe practices such as social distancing, wearing face coverings when the 6-foot separation distances are not possible, and using small groups for hands-on activities. Additionally, nearly half of the program is on-farm, providing well-ventilated areas.
Lundy says this year’s event will mainly focus on nutrition and feed bunk management, along with some animal health and welfare components.
“We will talk about bunk management on farm,” she said. “We will have some classroom topics that will talk about managing for cattle health. A lot of times we run into some respiratory issues in the feed yard, so that’s a primary topic we’ll focus on. And then we’ll also focus on some carcass quality to make sure we’re meeting that end goal.”
A $350 per person registration fee includes program materials and meals listed on the agenda. The registration deadline is midnight on August 4th, or when the course limit of 30 participants is reached. All registrations must be done online at Iowa State’s website.