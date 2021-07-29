(KMAland) -- With the September 1st termination deadline approaching for farm leases, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach wants to make sure tenants and landowners have information on current trends.
The annual farmland leasing meetings are currently taking place all around the state -- including several dates in southwest Iowa. Tim Christensen is a farm management specialist with ISU Extension covering 13 counties in the southwest corner of the state. Christensen says as deadlines approach, it's key for producers and landowners to stay updated on the latest information regarding land rental.
"It's that time of year with leasing arrangements needing to be terminated by September 1st, if we want to make any changes," said Christensen. "We'll be doing them all over southwest Iowa, talking about all of the factors that go into how you figure a fair cash lease. There's a lot of interest in flex leases, so we'll talk about those, and all of the things you need to know going into the leasing season."
Christensen says this year's meeting in particular features several new factors to consider when looking at leasing farmland.
"The biggest thing is communication and finding somebody you can work with between the landlord and the tenant, being open and respectful and being able to share information between you," said Christensen. "Land prices have went up, cost of production has went up, commodity prices have went up, so there's a lot of things changing in the ag world right now. There's a lot different than where we sat a year ago. There's going to be a lot of cash leases renegotiated this year and a lot of factors go into that."
With so many changes on the horizon, Christensen says ISU Extension has seen good interest from farmers, landowners and others in the information.
"It's a good mix of landowners, tenants and even some agribusiness people that are interested in knowing what's going on with this stuff," said Christensen. "I think this year the attendance is probably going to be better -- or higher -- than normal, just because there's a lot of new stuff going out there. We've got carbon credits in the news big and a lot of people are wondering how that's going to affect the cash rent agreement. We'll talk about those things as well."
Meetings are being held in numerous counties throughout the rest of this month and all of August. Christensen says the cost to attend one of the meetings is $20.
"Along with that, you get a 100-page land leasing book that is packed full of information and resources, leasing forms, termination forms, historical data and a ton of other information in that 100-page book that you can take home and continue to educate yourself after the meeting," said Christensen.
Meetings next week in KMAland include Adams County Monday, Adair County Tuesday and Montgomery and Mills counties Wednesday. Other meetings are available from the ISU Extension website.