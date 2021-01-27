(KMAland) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a series of webinars to help farmers with key decisions this spring.
The Ag Decision Maker series deals with decisions surrounding the 2021 Farm Bill Decisions, as the March 15th deadline for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage signup approaches. Leading the webinars for southwest Iowa is Farm Management Specialist Tim Christensen, who covers Pottawattamie, Cass, Adair, Mills, Montgomery, Adams, Union, Clarke, Fremont, Page, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
"It's kind of coming home for me," said Christensen. "I'm originally from the Winterset area and went to school in Maryville, so southwest Iowa is home to me. I've been around for awhile. I've been in this position in west-central for the last three years, so I'm just moving south. I'm excited to get back to southwest Iowa, which I call home."
In his role, Christensen says he deals with all things related to the business side of farming.
"We deal a lot right now with the farm bill issue that's going on, estate and farm transition planning, marketing, women in ag programming and a lot of the other financial management decisions made on a farm in Iowa today," said Christensen.
A statewide webinar with tools and program analysis takes place February 5th at 1 p.m. Christensen will lead region-specific webinars for west-central Iowa on February 16th at 1 p.m. and for southwest Iowa on February 18th at 1 p.m. Christensen says the webinars are free and open to anyone, regardless of where their operation is located.
"Iowa State's got some great tools that we'll introduce during that and talk about some of the reasons to make that decision and some of the factors that go into that," said Christensen. "The real interesting thing this year is we'll be talking about how that ties back into your crop insurance. There's some new products and different things going on there."
For more information or to register for a webinar, visit the Ag Decision Maker webpage from Iowa State Extension and Outreach.