(Ames) -- Experts from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently hosted a Facebook live session to offer tips and advice on managing stress.
The year 2020 brought along challenges for most, especially those in the Ag sector. The COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with that. The staff at ISU Extension and Outreach is trying to help people strengthen their mental and physical health. Dr. David Brown is extension’s behavioral health state specialist. He says it’s important to recognize signs of stress.
“Some of the key areas of signs of stress you may think of with individuals, all those stress chemicals flood our body over and over again, but those things can produce headaches, muscle aches, appetite changes, sleep habits – maybe not sleeping enough or maybe sleeping too much as well – and being fatigued,” Brown said. “You are certainly more prone to illness and that is not a very good thing to be at this point with the pandemic going on. That level of stress does impact our immune system.”
Jody Gatewood, ISU Extension nutrition program specialist, says we also need to think about how we can support and take care of our bodies when experiencing stress.
“Some things to think about are staying hydrated by scheduling water breaks throughout the day, keeping yourself hydrated and getting that water in,” Gatewood said. “Also, you’ll want to plan regular meals and snacks to refresh ourselves and keep our energy up.”
“Do some deep breathing,” she continued. “Take some deep breaths in. One way you can do that is try the 4-7-8 deep breathing. Breathe in for a count of four, hold it for seven, and then exhale slowly on a count of eight just to kind of help relax yourself, your muscles, and just provide a little bit of relaxation in a simple way no matter where you are at.”
A good resource for people seeking help is the Iowa Concern Hotline. Iowa Concern services are available 24/7 at no charge. The number is 800-447-1985.