(Fort Dodge) -- An upcoming two-part workshop will help farm families begin conversations to develop farm succession plans.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering the farm succession and estate planning workshop series on August 13th and 20th from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Webster County Extension Office in Fort Dodge. Extension regional director Jerry Chizek says breaking the workshop into two separate parts was necessary because farm succession and estate planning are completely different topics.
“The estate plan is helping that older generation pass that piece of property or estate to the next generation in an efficient way,” Chizek said. “The farm succession piece is actually about if there is land involved as part of that estate, how is it that we can work to keep that farm together? I think that is the piece that sometimes gets lost.”
David Baker, director of the Beginning Farmer Center with ISU Extension and Outreach, will present the farm succession program on August 13th, while ISU farm management specialist Kelvin Leibold will lead the estate planning discussion August 20th.
Chizek shares that this very program helped his family in a positive way.
“Two years ago, I had my mother and siblings as part of this program,” Chizek said. “I invited them to participate in our extension program. We were able to help mom with her estate planning, but also to be able to go ahead and keep that small farm within the family for the next generations. That’s where I have some passion here to go ahead and help other farm families understand the importance of this communication.”
Due to the need for social distancing and safety precautions, participants are asked to pre-register so that organizers can prepare adequate space and materials.
The registration fee for both workshops is $150 per family of four – or $50 per person. Pre-registration is required by August 6th and can be made by contacting one of the following county extension offices: Hamilton, Humboldt, Webster, Pocahontas, or Wright.