(KMAland) -- Many farmers in Iowa are dealing with downed corn this harvest season and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach wants to help with these new challenges.
Millions of acres of corn were damaged from the August 10th derecho that swept through the state. Ben Covington with the Ag and Biosystems Engineering Department at Iowa State University recently shared tips for harvesting downed corn this fall.
“With the storms that rolled across central Iowa, one of the things that really comes to mind is how you are going to get your crop out safely,” Covington said. “It’s easier to assess your situation by using aerial photos or drones in order to see what the crop looks like. This is a good way to identify certain areas of the field that might be standing better than others, as well as to be able to look and find possible debris that could be laying lodged in the crop.”
Covington says the next step is to go through and set up your combine accordingly.
“One of the key things we’re going to need to have this year is a functional fire extinguisher,” he said. “We are going to be bringing in more crop material than we usually are and there is a very good possibility that there will be foreign material in your field that can easily be brought into your combine.”
ISU professor Dr. Matt Darr says one of the most challenging aspects of this harvest for growers will be getting downed corn stalks up into the corn head.
“A few easy things you can do is first of all get rid of your ear savers,” Darr said. “That’s going to be an area where you will hang material up. Secondly, on your gathering chains, normally we set the gathering chains offset from each other to pull the ears in. In this case, you want to set those gathering chains so they are point to point and can help you pull that stalk and other material into the feeder house of the combine.”
For more tips and information, visit ISU’s Agriculture and Natural Resources YouTube channel.