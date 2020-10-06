(Sidney) -- Sidney farmer Jeff Jorgenson’s term as the new president of the Iowa Soybean Association is underway.
The Iowa Soybean Association board of directors elected executive committee officers in September to serve the association in one-year terms. Jorgenson accepted the role of President. Joining him on the executive committee are President-Elect Robb Ewoldt of Davenport, Treasurer Dave Walton of Wilton, Secretary Randy Miller of Lacona, and At-Large Jeff Frank of Auburn.
Jorgenson tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that ISA’s team of leaders is experienced, dedicated, and passionate about the soybean industry and is driven to deliver for the association.
“This is my 11th year and this will be my last year on the Iowa Soybean Association,” Jorgenson said. “Some of the work we’ll hopefully be able to get to: there’s been a lot of years of mission work and working on some of these markets we have internationally. With Covid, it sure has changed things to Zoom meetings and not being able to make those travels as we have in the past.”
“The last trip we were able to go meet some buyers was in Bangladesh and Pakistan this spring,” he continued. “It was a good meeting, and those are meetings that are important to Iowa farmers. That’s how we’re going to be able to move this pile that we have. We need to have those destinations for our beans.”
Jorgenson succeeds Rippey farmer Tim Bardole as President, who now serves as At-Large Director for ISA.
“Tim did a great job,” Jorgenson said. “It was a tough year obviously with Covid and what happened. And we had to press prices. Our prices have just come up within the last six weeks. It makes farmers are lot easier to deal with bankers or to hopefully put some money in the bank. Tim understands that and he did a good job of making full circle of where we got to go and what we’ve got to do. Hopefully we can get a market to rebound, we can get some exports to rebound the way we need them to as farmers, and we get this thing back on track and start making some money in agriculture.”
On his Fremont County farm, Jorgenson grows soybeans, corn, hay and manages 180 cow-calf pairs. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three boys.