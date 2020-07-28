(KMAland) -- There is new vaccine development work at Kansas State University that may soon help to combat the African swine fever.
The disease is currently endemic to sub-Saharan Africa and has spread to several different parts of Europe and Asia. This has caused billions in losses as pork is the most popular food in most of Asia.
“We’ve been working on the African swine fever vaccine for the past 10 years and our approach is slightly different than what has been done by others. We are looking at what is known as a subunit vaccine which is much safer than a typical virus vaccine, but it’s much harder to make. This is because you have to look at each and every signature on that virus,” professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology for the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University Waithaka Mwangi said.
Mwangi also explained how dangerous this virus is for swine.
“African swine fever is the equivalent to Ebola in humans. The exact same symptoms that you read about for Ebola in humans is exactly what African swine fever does to pigs. It’s only a pig disease but then it's very viral to where it can kill a pig in a matter of three days,” Mwangi said.
Mwangi also says there is hope for developing this vaccine. This is due to the fact that for those pigs that manage to survive this deadly virus researchers can examine why. Researchers will look at the molecules of that pig that can lead to signatures of the virus to help develop the vaccine on how to kill the virus. Mwangi explains how Kansas State University helps the efforts.
“The institution has been very supportive. It is also the only one of its kind in the continental U.S. to have approval to work with African swine fever and so we are able to handle the actual virus in the containment facilities that will allow us to come up with a viable and safe vaccine,” Mwangi said.
To hear the full interview with Waithaka Mwangi click below.