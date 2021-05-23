(KMAland) -- With planting in full swing, it’s important to have a plan in place – even if part of that plan means having contingency plans during the growing season. Kim Helgen, Bayer PLUS Lead, talks about what this means for growers coming off a historically challenging year.
“First and foremost, I'd advise growers to have a plan, but not be bound by it. It's always important to stay flexible, especially during planting season. Growers know that at this time of year, they need a whole host of plans and strategies to help put them on the path to success. This year won't look like last year, nor the year before, it's important to remember that and not try to overcompensate or plan for the challenges that we saw in previous years. We all know that Mother Nature is unpredictable, and you have to be ready for anything she might throw your way, because of that having a plan and being willing to deviate from that plan could be a difference maker and setting you up for success.”
For many growers, Helgen says success is helping them stay weed free.
“At this time of year, it's important for growers to stay ahead of weeds. As our Herbicide Product Manager often says, the best weed is the one that never emerges. Having a weed management program in place from day one can set the stage for a great season. The cornerstone of any herbicide program should include starting clean, using overlapping residuals, multiple modes of action and spraying early, putting growers in a position to have clean fields, all year, setting them up for strong yields and a successful harvest. Once emergence occurs, we recommend scouting fields to recognize and identify problem weeds.”
She says Bayer can help growers make the right choices for the crop.
“Reach out to your local Bayer retailer or rep, they're there to help navigate the complexity of early season crop protection options. And once you make the right agronomic choice for your farm, check out the Bayer PLUS Rewards Program. It enables growers like you to track the herbicides you've purchased and be rewarded for the seed and crop protection input choices you make each season.”
To learn more about how Bayer supports weed control plans with incentives through the Bayer PLUS Rewards program, visit www.MyBayerPlus.com.