(KMAland) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a financial toll on many American families. With access to less resources than their urban counterparts, rural areas face additional challenges.
AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says a recent survey highlights the difficultly for folks to pay for necessities.
“Four in ten households say they have faced some type of financial trouble in the last three months. Meanwhile, 22 percent indicate they are falling behind in paying credit card or other bills, and 18 percent say they are having trouble paying their medical bills.”
Additionally, Voskuhl says 12 percent of survey respondents indicate they are having problems affording prescription medications.
“Popular medications for arthritis, cancer treatment, high blood pressure, diabetes and even some pain medicines are up four to seven percent this year. We all know there are few options to fill prescriptions in rural America, and many have to travel several miles to town to find them. There are some tips available on how you can save money on prescriptions—check out needmymeds.org.”
Finally, with safety concerns around gatherings amid the pandemic, Voskuhl says AARP has resources on how to safely vote and information on candidates and issues to inform voters.
“AARP has launched a campaign called Protect Voters 50+. This provides information and resources on where candidates stand on issues to voters over the age of 50, and provides information on voting options in all states. We want to protect voters and give them resources to vote safely, whether it’s in person, or by absentee voting. All these resources are on the AARP website.”
Find voting resources online at www.aarp.org/election2020.