(KMAland) -- Iowa farmers are nearly finished planting corn, while soybean planting in southwest Iowa is lagging behind the rest of the state.
The latest Iowa Crop Progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service shows the week ending May 24th had 2.5 days suitable for field work. The report says Iowa farmers have now planted 97% of the corn crop, putting them three weeks ahead of last year and almost two weeks ahead of the five-year average. While below normal temperatures have slowed crop growth, Brad Medlock with the USDA says soil moisture levels remain good throughout the state.
"Topsoil moisture levels rated 0% very short, 2% short, 76% adequate and 22% surplus," said Medlock. "Subsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 3% short, 79% adequate and 17% surplus."
For soybeans, Iowa farmers have planted 92% of the expected crop, however, farmers in the southwest part of the state still have over 25% of their soybeans left to plant. The USDA says more than 52% of the soybean crop has already emerged statewide, doubling the amount of emerged soybeans from the previous week. The full report from the USDA is available here.