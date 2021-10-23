(KMAland) -- USDA’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report predicts U.S. farmers are currently harvesting a record-sized soybean crop. Mac Marshall, United Soybean Board and U.S. Soybean Export Council Vice President of Market Intelligence, says USDA made updates to the 2021 marketing year soybean crop size.
“What we've wound up with is that 4.45-billion-bushel crop, which is a record crop right now, surpassing the 2018 crop size. We had upward revisions on the prior year balance sheet as well. So, all of this translated into additional carryout at the end of this marketing year. The end of September, we had the Grain Stocks report, so seeing that uptick in carryout for the 21-22 marketing year is not surprising, but it's kind of a confluence of both revisions to last year and of course, these production updates that we have for the crop being harvested right now.”
Marshall says the report relieves the tightness of soybean supplies, which was the market focus for much of the last year.
“Prices still remain strong, but certainly having this additional supply being captured in the ending stocks figure means that the overall tightness in the balance sheet that we've really observed for much of the past year is starting to abate a little bit. Of course, there's still strong domestic demand, still strong global demand and we're glad to produce a great crop to go into that. But some of the pricing opportunities that might have been there in previous months get a little wind out of the sails in response to this report.”
The latest report highlights the importance of checkoff-funded efforts to create demand for U.S. soybeans.
