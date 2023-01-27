(Des Moines) -- State officials have recognized an Essex farm family for outstanding community leadership at this year's Iowa Pork Congress.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented this year's Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines Wednesday. The recognition is given yearly to Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock, along with being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. Dennis Liljedahl, who owns and operates the family farm along with his wife, Diane, son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, says they were honored to be recognized.
"That other people see what you're trying to do and recognize that you're trying," said Liljedahl. "We're not perfect and we know we make mistakes, but we try to care of the soil and the environment."
Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family operation located near Essex, raising corn, soybeans, seed soybeans, and 2,500 to 3,000 wean-to-finish hogs each year. Dennis says they have also begun implementing several different conservation practices.
"We're in the hills so we have lots of terraces, we're 100% no-till, and we use cover crops," he said. "One of the national Pork Board projects they have right now is environmental sustainability and we've taken that process to see where we rank nationally and in the state. But, livestock really can be a benefit to the environment."
He also says the family has tried to remain active in the community.
"Locally, we serve on the church board and I was on the school board for a long time," said Liljedahl. "Actually, right now, my wife Diane is probably more active locally as she's chair of a restoration of the opera house in Essex and is active in the church."
Dennis is the past president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and has served on the board since 2016. He is a delegate for the National Pork Forum, a member of the Page County Pork Producers Association, a 1994 Master Pork Producer, and a former assistant swine superintendent for the Page County Fair. Additionally, Drew is a member of the Page and Fremont County Corn and Soybean Growers Associations and the Page County Extension and Outreach Council while Candice is active with the Essex Community Club and the Study and Service Club.
Liljedahl also highlighted the importance of the pork industry to Iowa and the world.
"When you consider how much corn and soybeans go into the livestock feed and then the amount of inexpensive quality protein that we grow in Iowa that goes around the world," Liljedahl explained. "A lot of those cuts that go around the world we don't use in the United States."
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa's Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Liljedahl made his comments in an interview with Brownfield Ag News at the Pork Congress in Des Moines.