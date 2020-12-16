|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.21
|4.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.28
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.14
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.31
|11.77
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.12
|11.39
|United Farmers Creston
|4.12
|11.29
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.98
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.07
|11.32
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.14
|11.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.15
|11.47
|Green Plains Essex
|4.01
|11.33
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.92
|11.31
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.19
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.85
|11.17
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|closed
|closed
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.27
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.25
|11.61-11.64
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.63
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.09
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.17
|11.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.89
|11.08
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.06
|11.38
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Dec. 16, 2020
Morgan Martin
