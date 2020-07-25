(KMAland) -- While the coronavirus pandemic continues across the U.S. and across the world, many in the agriculture industry are already looking at lessons that can be taken from 2020, and how that will impact agriculture moving forward.
Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, says they are currently looking at how marketing efforts will evolve and change in a post-COVID-19 world.
“Talking with the various commodity groups, seeing what we can be doing domestically, seeing what other opportunities we have here in Oregon or within the Pacific Northwest, or even just across the country. And also then trying to think about what our international work might look like not just in the next few months, but really in the next year plus.”
Taylor noted while the agriculture community is hopeful to return to a sense of normal as soon as possible, she is concerned that impacts of coronavirus may be felt for several years after a vaccination is developed.
She says the pandemic has highlighted some of the existing challenges in agriculture infrastructure, making it challenging for the industry to pivot appropriately and quickly when markets closed, or needs change.
“And I think that is going to continue to be a concern in the coming years, even when we get past the impacts of COVID-19, I think we’ve all felt what a global pandemic can actually mean to our daily lives but also to our agriculture and food sector and thinking about how do we help them be more resilient and more adaptive if we’re ever in this position again.”
Taylor was scheduled to lead a trade trip to Asia later this year, but that has been canceled because of the pandemic.