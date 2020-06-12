(KMAland) -- Several area counties have received grants for their respective soil & water conservation districts.
The counties receiving the grant include Shelby, East Pottawattamie, Montgomery, Mills, Page and Fremont. The seven districts received the grant through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's Water Quality Initiative Program.
Dan Case -- Environmental Specialist for the Montgomery County Soil & Water Conservation district -- says the grant totals $800,000 and focuses on the Walnut and Indian Creek Watersheds and cover crops within those areas.
"In 2009, we started with the Walnut Creek Watershed," Case said. "It was a priority area from Highway 6 to Highway 34. When the Water Quality Initiative came along, we started dabbling in cover crops and working with farmers to see what worked best in the area and trying to see what grew best with cover crops."
The watersheds cover around 187,000 acres, which means many cover crop farmers will benefit from the grant.
"Everyone will receive $25 an acre," Case said. "No matter if you are a first-time user or veteran cover cropper. The purpose of that is we want to see you have very little expense or risk and we want to see you be able to use it for multiple years until you can see the benefits of the practice."
Case says there are many benefits to planting cover crops.
"It makes your soil more healthy," he said. "It betters your microbial community. The land isn't really meant to sit fallow. It always wants something growing. When it sits fallow, you're starving your microbes and they are dying off. Your soil will have more water holding capacity and it will make it more resilient to erosion."
Any farmers who do not wish to lineup their own seed and application can apply for a group fly-on program, but must apply by July 15th. Farmers that arrange their own seed can apply by September 1st.
Questions regarding the grant can be directed to your local conservation district.