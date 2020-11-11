(KMAland) -- Producers in KMAland and beyond have a chance to gain more insights into markets courtesy of a new podcast.
Iowa native Jesse Allen is a former radio farm broadcaster from Mason City and the host of the Market Talk Podcast. Allen recently left radio to focus on a music career in Nashville, but says he wanted to keep his finger on the pulse of farm markets.
"Just with the way podcasting has been going -- it's been exploding the last couple of years -- I thought this was a way for me to stay involved with farm broadcasting, which I love," said Allen. "Also, hopefully I can provide something to producers across the country. That's the short story on how this thing came about. It was just my way to stay involved as a farm broadcaster."
The daily podcast runs around 20 minutes and features insights and analysis from experts around the country. It can be accessed through the Ag section on KMAland.com.
"It is about the markets, that's the core thing we're talking about," said Allen. "Each day when the markets close a little after 2 o'clock, I get to chat with some of the best market experts in the country and just get their thoughts on not only what they saw for the day in the commodity trade and in the stock market, but also what they are seeing as general signs."
As farmers continue to deal with shrinking profit margins, Allen says his hope is that the podcast can help producers make better marketing decisions.
"Some farmers know a little bit more about marketing than others do, so these experts are able to give some insights and say that 'hey, this was a good day to take some profit, if you've got $11 soybeans or $4.50 corn.' We try and get some of that money into their pockets. It's kind of a help. It's a guide with so much good information."
You can find the Market Talk Podcast here.