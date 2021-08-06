LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.405.2613.5712.97
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.375.52XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.255.25XXX12.77
Kansas City/Bartlett6.555.41XXX 13.12
United Farmers Red Oak6.255.2313.7212.82
United Farmers Creston 6.175.2213.6212.77
United Farmers Essex 6.155.2313.7212.77
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.305.56XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.155.2713.6712.77
Gavilon/Creston6.255.2713.5212.77
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.205.2913.2212.82
Green Plains Shenandoah6.205.34XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.105.0413.2412.74
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.255.3713.3712.91
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.375.37XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.46XXX13.29-13.84XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.9213.02
Poet Energy, Corning6.505.36XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.285.2913.6212.82
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.005.0413.3712.65
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.235.2613.8312.77

