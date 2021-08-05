LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.415.2313.4812.88
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.465.33XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.265.21XXX12.69
Kansas City/Bartlett6.565.38XXX 13.03
United Farmers Red Oak6.265.1613.6412.74
United Farmers Creston 6.185.1313.5412.69
United Farmers Essex 6.165.1613.6412.69
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.365.13XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.165.2313.5912.69
Gavilon/Creston6.265.2313.5612.66
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.215.2513.2412.74
Green Plains Shenandoah6.215.30XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.065.0013.1112.61
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.565.5313.2913.29
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.405.33XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.16-6.36XXX13.26-13.81XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.8412.94
Poet Energy, Corning6.515.33XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.295.26XXX12.73
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.015.0013.2912.57
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.245.2213.7512.69

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.