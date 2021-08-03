LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.355.2213.1512.80
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.415.32XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.215.20XXX12.60
Kansas City/Bartlett6.555.37XXX 12.95
United Farmers Red Oak6.215.1513.5512.65
United Farmers Creston 6.135.1213.4512.60
United Farmers Essex 6.115.1513.5512.55
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.305.12XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.115.2213.5012.60
Gavilon/Creston6.215.2213.5012.60
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.165.2413.2512.65
Green Plains Shenandoah6.165.29XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.085.0513.1912.69
Cargill/Council BluffsXXXXXX13.9213.20
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.355.32XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.29-6.47XXX13.54-14.14XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.7512.80
Poet Energy, Corning6.455.32XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.235.25XXX12.65
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.964.9913.2012.48
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.195.2113.6612.60

