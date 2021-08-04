|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.31
|5.17
|13.21
|12.86
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.36
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.16
|5.15
|XXX
|12.66
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.46
|5.32
|XXX
|13.01
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.16
|5.10
|13.61
|12.66
|United Farmers Creston
|6.08
|5.12
|13.51
|12.66
|United Farmers Essex
|6.06
|5.10
|13.61
|12.61
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.26
|6.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.06
|5.17
|13.56
|12.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.16
|5.17
|13.56
|12.66
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.11
|6.01
|13.21
|12.71
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.11
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.06
|5.02
|13.14
|12.64
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.16
|5.27
|13.26
|12.80
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.30
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.21-6.41
|XXX
|13.20-13.75
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.81
|12.86
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.41
|5.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.19
|5.20
|XXX
|12.71
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.91
|4.94
|13.26
|12.54
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.14
|5.16
|13.72
|12.66
Cash Grain Bids for Wednesday August 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 2 wreck under investigation
- 3 arrested in Shenandoah
- Red Oak woman arrested for driving while revoked
- I-29 southbound to close briefly Sunday morning in SW Iowa, NW Missouri
- Omaha Man Faces Drug Charges
- Clearmont man killed in Nodaway County crash
- Shenandoah man arrested for probation violation
- Council Bluffs man booked on Page County warrants
- Clarinda disturbance leads to public intox arrest
- Shenandoah man arrested on Missouri warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
Anniversaries
-
Aug 4