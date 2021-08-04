LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.315.1713.2112.86
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.365.27XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.165.15XXX12.66
Kansas City/Bartlett6.465.32XXX 13.01
United Farmers Red Oak6.165.1013.6112.66
United Farmers Creston 6.085.1213.5112.66
United Farmers Essex 6.065.1013.6112.61
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.266.07XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.065.1713.5612.66
Gavilon/Creston6.165.1713.5612.66
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.116.0113.2112.71
Green Plains Shenandoah6.115.24XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.065.0213.1412.64
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.165.2713.2612.80
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.305.27XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.21-6.41XXX13.20-13.75XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.8112.86
Poet Energy, Corning6.415.27XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.195.20XXX12.71
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.914.9413.2612.54
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.145.1613.7212.66

