LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.29 14.60 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.38  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.24 14.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.46 14.85 
United Farmers Red Oak6.19 14.30 
United Farmers Creston 6.13 14.10 
United Farmers Essex 6.12 14.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.31 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.13 14.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.11 14.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.22 14.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.22 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.06 14.47 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.26 14.23 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.31 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.27 14.23-14.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.60 
Poet Energy, Corning6.11 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.26 14.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.03 14.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.12 14.20 

