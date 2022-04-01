LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.22 6.53 15.62 13.67 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.37 6.63 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.08 6.53 15.47 13.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.52 6.73 15.82 13.77 
United Farmers Red Oak7.07 6.38 15.27 13.27 
United Farmers Creston 7.02 6.35 15.02 13.22 
United Farmers Essex 6.94 6.38 15.22 13.22 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.00 6.51 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 6.36 15.06 13.31 
Gavilon/Creston7.08 XXX 15.01 13.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 6.48 15.36 13.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 6.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.23 XXX 13.28 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.45 6.59 15.60 13.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.30 6.58 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.61 13.71 
Poet Energy, Corning7.17 6.56 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 6.54 XXX 13.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.89 6.33 15.12 13.35 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.956.4615.0913.32 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.