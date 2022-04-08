|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.61
|6.81
|16.63
|14.55
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.78
|6.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.47
|6.81
|16.48
|14.41
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.91
|7.01
|16.83
|14.65
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.46
|6.66
|16.28
|14.16
|United Farmers Creston
|7.41
|6.63
|15.98
|14.11
|United Farmers Essex
|7.33
|6.66
|16.23
|14.11
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.44
|6.79
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.13
|6.65
|16.14
|14.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.43
|6.70
|16.09
|14.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.39
|6.77
|16.44
|14.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.41
|6.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.20
|6.5
|16.26
|14.11
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.65
|6.84
|15.92
|14.26
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.74
|6.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.63
|14.60
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.47
|6.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.41
|6.82
|16.23
|14.25
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.28
|6.61
|16.18
|14.24
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.35
|6.74
|16.10
|14.20
Cash Grain Bids Fri. April 8, 2022
