LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 5.75 14.74 13.74 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 5.70 14.49 13.39 
United Farmers Creston 7.03 5.67 14.19 13.34 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.68 14.39 13.34 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.10 6.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.94 5.69 14.44 13.37 
Gavilon/Creston7.09 5.79 14.09 13.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 5.77 14.29 13.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 5.80 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.50 XXX 13.32 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 5.81 14.63 13.90 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 5.85 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.83 13.88 
Poet Energy, Corning6.85 5.88 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.60 5.80 14.19 13.39 

