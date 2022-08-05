|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|5.75
|14.74
|13.74
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.00
|5.70
|14.49
|13.39
|United Farmers Creston
|7.03
|5.67
|14.19
|13.34
|United Farmers Essex
|6.90
|5.68
|14.39
|13.34
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.10
|6.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.94
|5.69
|14.44
|13.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.09
|5.79
|14.09
|13.49
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|5.77
|14.29
|13.59
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.10
|5.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.50
|XXX
|13.32
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|5.81
|14.63
|13.90
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.10
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.83
|13.88
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.85
|5.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.60
|5.80
|14.19
|13.39
Cash Grain Bids Fri. Aug. 5, 2022
