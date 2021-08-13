LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.18 5.43 13.60 13.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.28 5.68 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.13 5.41 XXX13.05 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.18 5.58 XXX 13.40 
United Farmers Red Oak6.23 5.39 13.60 13.10 
United Farmers Creston 6.20 5.38 13.35 13.05 
United Farmers Essex 6.23 5.39 13.60 13.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.38 5.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.28 5.43 13.61 13.06 
Gavilon/Creston6.23 5.43 13.56 13.06 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.23 5.45 13.36 13.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.43 5.50 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.18 5.31 13.46 12.96 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.38 5.53 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.27-6.37 XXX 12.95-13.66 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.80 13.30 
Poet Energy, Corning6.33 5.55 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.23 5.46 13.70 13.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.93 5.20 13.30 12.93 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.28 5.42 13.71 13.05 

