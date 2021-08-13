|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.18
|5.43
|13.60
|13.25
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.28
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.13
|5.41
|XXX
|13.05
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.18
|5.58
|XXX
|13.40
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.23
|5.39
|13.60
|13.10
|United Farmers Creston
|6.20
|5.38
|13.35
|13.05
|United Farmers Essex
|6.23
|5.39
|13.60
|13.05
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.38
|5.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.28
|5.43
|13.61
|13.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.23
|5.43
|13.56
|13.06
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.23
|5.45
|13.36
|13.11
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.43
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.18
|5.31
|13.46
|12.96
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.38
|5.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.27-6.37
|XXX
|12.95-13.66
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.80
|13.30
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.33
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.23
|5.46
|13.70
|13.10
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.93
|5.20
|13.30
|12.93
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.28
|5.42
|13.71
|13.05
Cash Grain Bids Fri. August 13, 2021
Morgan Martin
