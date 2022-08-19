|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.11
|5.93
|14.34
|13.69
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.36
|5.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.86
|5.88
|14.04
|13.64
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.91
|5.88
|14.44
|13.39
|United Farmers Creston
|6.79
|5.85
|14.29
|13.34
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|5.86
|14.34
|13.34
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|6.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.81
|5.83
|14.19
|13.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.81
|6.03
|14.04
|13.54
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.96
|5.93
|14.34
|13.54
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.23
|6.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.63
|XXX
|13.28
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.28
|5.94
|14.50
|13.77
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.16
|5.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.79
|13.84
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.11
|6.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.76
|5.93
|14.14
|13.34
Cash Grain Bids Fri. August 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
