LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.11 5.93 14.34 13.69 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.36 5.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.86 5.88 14.04 13.64 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 5.88 14.44 13.39 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 5.85 14.29 13.34 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 5.86 14.34 13.34 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.23 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.81 5.83 14.19 13.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.81 6.03 14.04 13.54 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.96 5.93 14.34 13.54 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.23 6.03 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.63 XXX 13.28 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.28 5.94 14.50 13.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 5.98 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.79 13.84 
Poet Energy, Corning7.11 6.05 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.76 5.93 14.14 13.34 

