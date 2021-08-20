|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.99
|5.07
|12.71
|12.51
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.24
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.84
|5.05
|XXX
|12.31
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.04
|5.22
|XXX
|12.71
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.94
|5.03
|12.71
|12.36
|United Farmers Creston
|5.91
|5.02
|12.61
|12.31
|United Farmers Essex
|5.94
|5.03
|12.71
|12.31
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.04
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.94
|5.07
|12.73
|12.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.94
|5.12
|12.43
|12.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.94
|5.09
|12.63
|12.43
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.09
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.01
|5.08
|13.15
|12.75
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.11
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.15
|XXX
|13.20
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.90
|12.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.69
|5.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.94
|5.10
|12.76
|12.36
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.69
|4.84
|12.41
|12.19
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.94
|5.06
|12.61
|12.30
Cash Grain Bids Fri. August 20, 2021
Morgan Martin
