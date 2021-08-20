LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.99 5.07 12.71 12.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.24 5.32 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.84 5.05 XXX12.31 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.04 5.22 XXX 12.71 
United Farmers Red Oak5.94 5.03 12.71 12.36 
United Farmers Creston 5.91 5.02 12.61 12.31 
United Farmers Essex 5.94 5.03 12.71 12.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.04 4.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.94 5.07 12.73 12.33 
Gavilon/Creston5.94 5.12 12.43 12.33 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.94 5.09 12.63 12.43 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.09 5.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.01 5.08 13.15 12.75 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.11 5.17 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.15 XXX 13.20 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.90 12.55 
Poet Energy, Corning5.69 5.19 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.94 5.10 12.76 12.36 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.69 4.84 12.41 12.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.94 5.06 12.61 12.30 

