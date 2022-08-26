|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.24
|6.34
|14.31
|14.31
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.44
|6.29
|15.01
|13.96
|United Farmers Creston
|7.37
|6.26
|14.86
|13.91
|United Farmers Essex
|7.34
|6.27
|14.91
|13.91
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.34
|6.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.14
|6.24
|14.61
|13.91
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.29
|6.49
|14.61
|14.11
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.39
|6.94
|14.61
|14.11
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.49
|6.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|6.04
|XXX
|13.85
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.45
|6.30
|14.76
|14.03
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.49
|6.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.36
|14.41
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.59
|6.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.19
|6.34
|14.71
|13.91
Cash Grain Bids Fri. August 26, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tarkio pair arrested on drug charges
- Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
- Shenandoah man picked up on OWI 2nd offense
- Suspects nabbed in Shen burglary probe
- Former Silver City Clerk sentenced for stealing city funds
- Zakk Mitchell, 13, Elliott
- Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
- Shenandoah disturbance leads to arrest
- Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Rural America Continues Losing Farmland Acres at a Rapid Rate
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
Anniversaries
-
Aug 26