LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.24 6.34 14.31 14.31 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.44 6.29 15.01 13.96 
United Farmers Creston 7.37 6.26 14.86 13.91 
United Farmers Essex 7.34 6.27 14.91 13.91 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.34 6.54 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.14 6.24 14.61 13.91 
Gavilon/Creston7.29 6.49 14.61 14.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.39 6.94 14.61 14.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.49 6.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.04 XXX 13.85 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.45 6.30 14.76 14.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.49 6.39 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.36 14.41 
Poet Energy, Corning7.59 6.52 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.19 6.34 14.71 13.91 

