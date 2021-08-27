|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.08
|5.24
|12.93
|12.88
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.23
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.83
|5.22
|XXX
|12.63
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.78
|5.39
|13.03
|XXX
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.98
|5.20
|12.98
|12.68
|United Farmers Creston
|5.90
|5.19
|12.83
|12.63
|United Farmers Essex
|5.98
|5.20
|12.98
|12.63
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.08
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.94
|5.24
|12.85
|12.60
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.58
|5.29
|12.70
|12.60
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.94
|5.26
|12.90
|12.70
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.20
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.94
|4.99
|12.99
|12.59
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.27
|XXX
|13.26
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.23
|12.88
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.58
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.08
|5.27
|13.08
|12.68
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.83
|5.01
|12.73
|12.51
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.08
|5.23
|12.89
|12.63
Cash Grain Bids Fri. August 27, 2021
Morgan Martin
