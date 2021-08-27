LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.08 5.24 12.93 12.88 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.23 5.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.83 5.22 XXX12.63 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.78 5.39 13.03 XXX 
United Farmers Red Oak5.985.20 12.98 12.68 
United Farmers Creston 5.90 5.19 12.83 12.63 
United Farmers Essex 5.98 5.20 12.98 12.63 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.08 5.14 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.94 5.24 12.85 12.60 
Gavilon/Creston5.58 5.29 12.70 12.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.94 5.26 12.90 12.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.20 5.31 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.94 4.99 12.99 12.59 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.20 5.34 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.27 XXX 13.26 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.23 12.88 
Poet Energy, Corning5.58 5.36 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.08 5.27 13.08 12.68 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.83 5.01 12.73 12.51
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.08 5.23 12.89 12.63 

