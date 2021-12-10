LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.96 12.58 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.95 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.80 12.53 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.15 12.83 
United Farmers Red Oak5.58 12.48 
United Farmers Creston 5.55 12.28 
United Farmers Essex 5.58 12.38 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.90 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.61 12.30 
Gavilon/Creston5.59 12.38 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.75 12.53 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.80 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.50 12.32 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.92 12.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.92 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.96-5.99 12.61-12.84 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.87 
Poet Energy, Corning5.80 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.70 12.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.48 12.13 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.66 12.33 

